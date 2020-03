The worst thing this time is that you never know where you can get the virus from. Even people with no symptoms may be carriers of the disease. @Shutterstock

With the coronavirus cases increasing steadily across the globe, one question uppermost in many people’s minds is, how does it affect pregnant women? Since this is a new virus and the scientific community really has no data to fall back on, there are many theories floating around. But it is a fact that nobody really known how it affects pregnant women or what affect it may have on your unborn child. The UK case of a newborn testing positive just after childbirth does not prove that the baby was infected in the womb. The mother tested positive after delivery. Doctors just don’t know if the infection happened during or before birth.

Pregnant women need to take extra precaution

In such a scenario, it is best to use your common sense and take the safety precautions that have been reiterated again and again. This will keep you and your unborn child safe from the virus. You may be going through a period of low immunity during this period. So, you need to take all the precautions very seriously. The worst thing this time is that you never know where you can get the virus from. Even people with no symptoms may be carriers of the disease. With more and more well known personalities too being tested positive, you need to spruce up your act and practice the basic hygiene requirements of this time.

Hygiene is very important

Since coronavirus spreads via transmission of respiratory droplets, you need to avoid people with flu-like symptoms and crowded places. Keep your surroundings clean, sanitized and germ-free. This is the first and most important rule. You also need to wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use a hand sanitizer in emergencies.

Use protective masks

You don’t have to wear them all the time. But if you are going out or find yourself in a crowd, then this is a must. If you have to go in for a doctor consultation too you need to wear a mask. This will keep you safe.

Eat healthy foods

You need to also boost your immunity with healthy foods. Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day and have a lot of fruits and vegetables. Sleep properly and be active.