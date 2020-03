But some experts say pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans. ©Shutterstock

A pet dog is diagnosed with coronavirus in Hong Kong- as per a media report that is doing the rounds on social media. The report suggests the dog, a Pomeranian, might have got infected from its owner.

A leading media company in China shared the post on Twitter. The dog’s nasal and oral samples tested “weak positive” three times for the virus. The authorities have now quarantined the dog – according to a media report.

World’s 1st pet dog infected with #COVID19 has been confirmed in #HongKong, a Pomeranian tested “weak positive” three times, local health official said Wed, raising concerns of human-to-animal transmission pic.twitter.com/hc8BmGu3Tq — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) March 4, 2020

Don’t panic yet and get rid of your pets! Some experts say pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans. If they catch the virus from their owners, they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen- say experts.

However, the experts advise pet owners to maintain good hygiene, like washing hands before and after handling animals, their food and supplies. Avoid kissing them too.

Some latest updates from around the world

So far, there have been 30 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. The latest infected person is a middle-aged man from Ghaziabad, according to an agency report

A Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon also tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Five people who came in contact with the Paytm employee are also under examnination. They have been quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials said on Thursday.

Globally, as many as 3,200 people have died due to the virus so far — majority of them in China. The outbreak has spread rapidly across more than 80 countries. There have been over 95,400 cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

Infection cases have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. An Indian girl in Dubai has tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of confirmed infection cases in the UAE has gone up to 28, according to media reports.

In South Korea, the total tally of coronavirus has climbed to 6,088, with 322 more cases reported on Thursday – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.