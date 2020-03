Most of the symptoms are similar to that of the common cold and flu. You may experience cough, fever, a runny nose and shortness of breath. @Shutterstock

We are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. This has created an environment of fear and people are confused as to what exactly the disease is all about. In this atmosphere of fear and apprehension, there are many theories floating around about the symptoms and preventive measures. Though some may be genuine, most have no scientific backing. Therefore, it is really heartening that a doctor from Madrid is live tweeting his symptoms and sharing ultrasound scans of his lungs. He is documenting the progression of his disease for the benefit of countless others.

Dr Yale Tung Chen tested positive for coronavirus after treating patients with the infection at Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid. His efforts have gone a long way in helping people understand the nature of the disease. He has also been constantly tweeting about his symptoms. People following his tweets now know what to look out for and what to expect as the disease progresses. This is an honest insight into the doctor’s daily symptoms. At present, the Dr Chen is in quarantine in his Madrid home.

Day 5 after #COVID diagnosis. Less cough & tired, still no dyspnea/chest pain. #POCUS update: Effusion resolved, as subpleural consolidations spread bilaterally on both posterior lower lobes. Started on HCQ yesterday. #mycoviddiary @TomasVillen @acam_acam pic.twitter.com/fjtq2SEM1d — Yale Tung Chen (@yaletung) March 13, 2020

Symptoms to look out for

Just a couple of days ago, on March 11, researchers from the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology in Munich said that, in the initial stage of infection, the virus is concentrated in the throats of patients. This causes intense coughing. This is the time, when the infected person is most likely to spread the virus.

Common symptoms of coronavirus are a dry cough and headaches. Most of the symptoms are similar to that of the common cold and flu. You may experience cough, fever, a runny nose and shortness of breath. Fatigue and a sore throat are other symptoms that you may face. Some people may also experience diarrhea and body aches.

Preventive measures

Whatever your age and risk level may be, you need to diligently follow some basic preventive measures. It is essential to stop the spread of this deadly disease that has today spread to all corners of the globe. You need to wash your hands properly with soap and water. In case of emergencies when soap and water is not available, you may use a hand sanitiser. Follow proper respiratory hygiene and avoid large gatherings and crowded places. If you are attending to a sick person or in close contact with an infected person, wear a protective mask. The N95 respirator will keep around 95 per cent of the virus out. And, contact a healthcare professional the minute you feel unwell.