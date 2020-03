A blood test can also tell you if you have the deadly coronavirus. @Shutterstock

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the world is rising every day and now it is close to touching the one lakh mark. The death toll of this disease has also risen way above 3000. Since there is no vaccine or cure as yet, it is imperative that you keep yourself safe by adopting a few precautionary methods. You must also know how to recognize signs and symptoms so that you can get yourself tested at the earliest. Early treatment is vital because as the disease progresses, it can cause fatal complications.

ALL ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS TEST

If you suspect that you have the coronavirus, you need to first inform your doctor. When you visit a hospital or clinic, wear a mask so that others are not at risk. There are many ways by which your doctor can take a sample from you. Let us look at what they are.

Swab test

In this, your doctor will take a sample from your nose or throat for coronavirus testing. He will do so with a special swab.

Nasal aspirate

Here, a saline solution is injected into your nose. Your doctor will ten take the sample via gentle suction.

Tracheal aspirate

Here, a thin, lighted tube, called a bronchoscope, is pushed down your mouth. It goes all the way down to your lungs. Your doctor collects a sample directly from the lungs in this case.

Sputum test

You doctor may ask you to cough up some sputum so that he can check it for the coronavirus.

A blood test

Here, your doctor will take some blood from any vein in your hand. It is perfectly safe and painless.

IMPORTANCE OF CORONAVIRUS TESTING

You don’t have to undergo any rigorous testing to find out if you have coronavirus. The testing method itself is simple and effective. Basically, your doctor will take sample of body fluids and look for signs of infection in it. Coronavirus testing will help in diagnosis and treatment of a patient. It will also help in containment efforts.

WHO NEEDS TO UNDERGO THIS TEST?

If you are suffering from fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and headache, you need to get the tests done. If you have recently been to any affected areas, you are a good candidate for tests.