Covid-19, or the coronavirus as we commonly call the current pandemic, is highly contagious and experts are still trying to decode it fully. Recently the New England Journal of Medicine published a study, which stated how long the virus can survive on different surfaces within a controlled laboratory setting. Researchers saw that it survived on copper for almost four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on plastic and steel for up to 72 hours. In air, it can survive for around 3 hours. One thing to note here is that the amount of virus became less on each of those surfaces over time. This means that the risk of infection from touching them also comes down over time.

But now, new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, says that RNA from the coronavirus was found in the Princess Cruise ship 17 days after its last passengers had left. This raises new worries. Foremost among them is whether the virus can survive on surfaces for 17 days.

No cause for panic, says experts

There are many surfaces that we routinely touch. Even if we isolate ourselves in our homes, we are still exposed to mailed packages, groceries and newspapers to name a few. These are what scientists call ‘high-touch’ surfaces. Now coming back to the CDC evidence, experts say that evidence of viral RNA was found in cabins that were not yet cleaned. It was detectable but the trace amount may not be enough to infect someone. So, there is no need to panic yet because you need more than this to get the coronavirus infection.

The risk of ‘high-touch’ surfaces

Plastic and steel are high risk surfaces, according to experts. The virus can survive on them for a few days. Accepting delivery packages is not without risk. But you may be infected if the delivery person has the virus. Otherwise, this is low-risk. Still, you need to stay safe by washing your hands after accepting the package. Since, the virus also persists on cardboard, throw the packaging after opening the delivery and wash your hands quickly. Sanitise surfaces where you placed the package. The inside stuff is not risky because it will take time for the package to reach you. The virus will die in that time.

Precautions are a must

Most cases of coronavirus infection is by close contact with an infected person than by touching a contaminated surface. So, it makes sense to be aware of what we are touching throughout the day. That is why there is so much emphasis on washing hands with soap and water, which helps you get rid of the virus. Grocery stores are dangerous at the moment because it is crowded, and you don’t know who may be a carrier of the coronavirus.

