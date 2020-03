With an alarming surge in positive coronavirus cases, it is time to take stock of who the most vulnerable people are. According to experts, this disease is deadly for people with chronic health conditions and the elderly. One reason for this may be a compromised immune system. Patients with HIV, cancer, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes have a compromised immune system. This puts them at risk of severe complications. Experts say that people with chronic conditions that affect the immune system, such as lupus and diabetes, are at a higher risk of developing severe complications from coronavirus. The same is true for elderly people.

Cause of low immunity

So, if you are immunocompromised, you need to be extra careful. You are at a higher risk of catching bacterial, fungal, viral and parasitic infections. Moreover, you will also take a longer time to fight the infection. But how do you know if you are immunocompromised? Most people with chronic diseases and genetic disorders have a compromised immune system. Some medications like steroids, autoimmune drugs and chemotherapy can also weaken your immunity as can malnutrition. If, for any reason, you have lost your spleen you will have a compromised immune system.

Immunocompromised people and precaution during the coronavirus outbreak

You need to take all the usual preventive measures like washing hands frequently, avoiding crowds, following respiratory hygiene, wearing protective masks if in the presence of an infected person and practicing self-quarantine. You also need to sanitise all surfaces regularly and avoid going out till the crisis blows over.

Keep your strength up is very important now and for this you need to follow a nutritious diet and sleep well. Avoid taking on stress and do some relaxation exercises.

Coronavirus risks for immunocompromised people

People with a compromised immunity are at risk of severe complications from the coronavirus. If you doon’t take proper care, you may face the possibility of respiratory failure, multi-organ failure and septic shock. Though there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, you may still consider the flu vaccine or MMR. If you get yourself vaccinated against pneumonia, shingles and influenza vaccine, you may face less severe complications. But since no one knows anything about this virus, it is difficult to say exactly what will work and what won’t. So the best thing to do is take the safety measures very, very seriously.