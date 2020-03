It might be a good idea to be with a smaller group when going out to eat rather than a large number of people. Eating at a big table with a large group can increase the odds of coming in contact with an infected person.

There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus all around the globe. The toll in India has risen to 43 after a 3-yr-old in Kerala and one 63-yr-old from J&K have been tested positive for the COVID-19 today. The coronavirus outbreak has also claimed thousands of lives all across the globe. These figures have caused a situation of panic, globally and a lot of it can be attributed to the myths and rumours about COVID-19 that are doing the rounds.

Coronavirus originated from the wet food market of Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province. In such markets, raw meat and seafoods are sold alongside living animals like dogs, hares, etc. Such markets force a close contact between humans and live and dead animals. This makes is easy for germs to sneak into the systems of human beings from them. This has made everyone hit the panic button about foods amidst coronavirus outbreak. While there is two way to the fact that we need to be extra cautious during this time, in terms of hygiene and foods, there’s not need to hit the panic button. While it comes what we eat, especially when dining out, here are a few things to keep in mind. It is always good to be safe than sorry.

Choose your restaurant judiciously

Avoid experimenting with new restaurants. This is because you don’t know whether they maintain cleanliness. Visit only those which are known for maintaining good hygiene standards. You can also check ratings online and decide which place is safer to go. Also avoid an overcrowded place as it may increase the risk of you getting infected.

Avoid food delivery services

Those who think going out and eating is the only unsafe way to have food, then let us tell you that it’s not true. These days we avail online food delivery services more than going out to eat. However, you cannot be sure about the hygiene standards maintained by your delivery guy. Since a delivery guys operates in multiple locations, he is more exposed to infections than a restaurant attendant.

You don’t need to avoid meat and seafood

There is no scientific evidence that proves that coronavirus spreads through eating chicken, mutton or seafood. Therefore, it is safe to have meat amidst coronavirus outbreak. However, it is always good to dine out in trusted joints that have a goodwill for quality and hygiene.

Don’t go for open buffets

Well, the food is covered with transparent shields at the buffets. But it doesn’t necessarily make them safe to consume. The new coronavirus sneaks into our systems through droplets that are introduced to the air when an infected coughs or sneezes. So, in case of an open buffet, the virus may land in your foods too. Going by this logic, you should also avoid street food during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Dine out together, but in small groups

It might be a good idea to be with a smaller group when going out to eat rather than a large number of people. Eating at a big table with a large group can increase the odds of coming in contact with an infected person.