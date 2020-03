Coronavirus is not yet there in the list of illnesses that health insurance policies cover.

People around the globe are running helter-skelter in the wake of coronavirus infection. And the Indian situation is nothing better. The WHO has called coronavirus a ‘public health emergency of international concern.’ This can be without the slightest tinge of doubt backed by stats from around the world. The fact that it is harder to control than the infamous SARS outbreak of 2003 also needs to be considered.

The significant surge in the number of cases coupled with the fact that most people are not aware about any treatments or associated costs makes it imperative to know regarding insurance policy cover for coronavirus infection.

Let’s consider a few things:

Unlike health issues that insurance policies don’t usually cover, coronavirus is not a pre-existing illness.

It’s a viral infection, and viral infections are covered by insurance policies.

Also, looking back at history, the Ebola outbreak during 2014 and the H1N1 pandemic during 2009 were covered by health insurance policies.

While these aspects give us strong hopes about coronavirus getting covered by health insurance policies, we should not ignore the fact that since coronavirus is something new, it’s not yet there in the list of illnesses that health insurance policies cover.

What are the signs of coronavirus infection?

It will appear pretty much similar to a common cough/cold/flu, with symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, body pain, headache, heavy coughing, breathing issues, etc.

In case you notice any such symptoms, consult a doctor without further ado.

Prevention is better than cure

Personal hygiene is the most important thing that you should take care of, to steer clear of coronavirus.

Maintain cleanliness by washing your hands often, especially if you have been outside or in a crowded place

Use hand sanitizers often and stay away from people who seem to have caught a cold.

Avoid touching your eyes or nose with unclean hands.

Also, using a facemask can help in the prevention and spread of the virus. Avoiding travelling abroad can also help to a great extent.