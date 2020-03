The new regulation will be enforced beginning from March 10 and continue till cases of COVID-19 subside.

In just two days, the number of positive cases of coronavirus escalated from 6 to 30. The latest infected person is a middle-aged man from Ghaziabad. The patient had a history of travelling to Iran, according to reports.

As coronavirus cases escalate in the country, the central government on Thursday made COVID-19 free certificate mandatory for travellers from Italy and South Korea.

The passengers travelling from Italy and South Korea who want to enter India will have to present a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19. The Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

India has also postponed a summit with the European Union later this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Preventive measures in the national capital

All schools in Delhi up to class 5th will remain shut till March 31st from tomorrow, announces Delhi Deputy CM.

Delhi Government has also suspended has temporarily suspended biometric attendance in its offices.

Five people who came in contact with the infected Paytm employee have been quarantined, Delhi government health officials said on Thursday. A Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The 14 Italians, who have tested positive for COVID-19, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP facility in Delhi.

5 persons kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital

Health authorities in Kashmir have placed five persons in the isolation ward of the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar after they showed symptoms of the disease. They had a recent history of travelling to coronavirus-affected countries like China, Thailand and Iran.

5 people under observation in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, five people who have returned from Malaysia, Singapore and Baharain have been kept under observation. Officials from Medical and Health Dept of the state said on Thursday.

The deadly virus has claimed over 3,200 lives globally. The outbreak has spread to more than 80 countries, with over 95,400 cases worldwide. In China alone, the death toll has reached 3,012, with over 80,000 confirmed cases.

With inputs from IANS