With five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, pan-India total cases have climbed to 39. All the five fresh cases are from Kerala, from where India’s first three positive cases emerged .

Three of them had returned from Italy on February 29. The other two were their relatives who came into direct contact with them. They are under observation in Pathnamathitta general hospital under observation.

Health officials are also suspecting spread of the virus to more people who came in contact with them in the fight. As a result, Kerala state health minister KK Shailaja has asked co-passengers of the three Kerala patients to undergo medical checkup.

The minister tweeted the details of flights on which the patients had travelled. She also asked those travelling in the same flight to contact the authorities.

The patients were travelling on Qatar Airways Flight 126; Venice to Doha. From Doha to Kochi, they took Flight 514 and reached Kochi, Kerala, at 8.20 am.

Total cases in India: 39

Kerala: Total 8 confirmed cases

Ladakh: Two persons with a travel history to Iran tested positive.

Tamil Nadu: One positive case with a travel history to Oman.

Delhi: Three confirmed cases.

Agra: Six family members of a Delhi patient tested positive.

Rajasthan: 16 Italian tourists in Jaipur and one Indian who accompanied them tested positive.

Ghaziabad: One man tested positive after returned from Tehran.

Telangana: One with a travel history to Dubai tested positive

Preventive measures in the capital

In a press conference today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that DTC and cluster buses, metros and hospitals to be disinfected daily. He also informed that 168 isolation beds have been set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients.

He also assured that the task force chaired by him is fully prepared to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

Telcos to play 30-second awareness clip before calls

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all telecom firms to make a 30-second audio clip on coronavirus. This will be played as a caller tune of mobile phone users to aware people about the epidemic.

Action against rumourmonger

A man was booked in Arunachal Pradesh for posting misleading information on social media regarding coronavirus, according to an agency report.

The man reportedly posted in a Facebook group that coronavirus has reached Pasighat and two patients have been referred to Dibrugarh in Assam. He has not been arrested yet.