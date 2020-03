Meanwhile, two people are also suspected to be infected by coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Amritsar, Punjab. Both have travel history to Italy- Amritsar medical superintendent at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said on Saturday.

They had arrived in India from Italy on March 3 and directedly admitted to a hospital. A lab in Delhi examined their blood samples declared positive for coronavirus. They have sent the samples to a Pune lab for further diagnosis.

With these two fresh positive cases, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 33.

2 Suspected Of Coronavirus Infection In J&K

Meanwhile, there area also reports of two suspected coronavirus cases from Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary of Planning in the newest Union Territory Rohit Kansal took to Twitter to give the update this morning. “Test reports of the two suspected patients from Jammu received. Both high viral load cases. High probability of testing positive,” he wrote.

Both the suspected patients are now in the isolation ward of GMC Jammu.

Amid coronavirus scare, all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K have been shut down till March 31. Also, the state government has suspended all biometric attendance in J&K suspended immediately till March 31.

In Kashmir, five persons are under observation at the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar after they showed symptoms of the disease. They had a recent history of travelling to coronavirus-affected countries like China, Thailand and Iran.

Italian tourist under observation in Assam

An Italian tourist is under observation in Assam, said junior Health Minister Pijush Hazarika.

On Friday, the Bhutan government said that a US tourist, who travelled to the Himalayan nation from Assam tested positive for the virus.

He had stayed in a resort in Jorhat. The tourist came in contact with at least 127 people – the Assam minister said.

Updates from China, the epicentre of the outbreak

China reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak on Friday. All deaths occured in the Hubei Province, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

With this, the death toll in the country has reached to 3,070, Chinese health officials said on Saturday. The deadly virus has spread to 97 countries, infecting more than 100,000 people globally.