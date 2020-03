Globally, total coronavirus cases have crossed one lakh, with almost 3,500 deaths.

Three more people have been found positive for coronavirus, two from Ladakh, one from Tamil Nadu. The patients from Ladakh have travel history to Iran, while third infected person from Tamil Nadu had recently returned from Oman. All are stable, Union health ministry said.

Earlier today, there were reports two positive cases from Amritsar, Punjab. Both have travel history to Italy. They had arrived in India on March 3.

Meanwhile, reports say three people have made a full recovery.

To review the coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a meeting with officials today. He directed the officials to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities. The Prime Minister also asked them to make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

Prime Minister Modi warned against spreading rumours in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He has urged people to not to believe in any such rumours and instead take advice from doctors.

2 Suspected Of Coronavirus Infection In J&K

Two people suspected of having coronavirus infection are under observation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary of Planning in the newest Union Territory Rohit Kansal tweeted this morning. “Test reports of the two suspected patients from Jammu received. Both high viral load cases. High probability of testing positive,” he wrote.

Both the suspected patients are now in the isolation ward of GMC Jammu.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K have been shut down till March 31. Also, the state government has suspended all biometric attendance in J&K suspended immediately till March 31.

Quarantined Hospital Collapses in China

A building, used for coronavirus quarantine, collapsed in the city of Quanzhou, in Southeastern Fujian Province. The incident happened at around 7:30 PM (local time) on Saturday and by 9 PM (local time). About 70 people were inside the quarantined hospital. As per the latest reports, 23 people are rescued.