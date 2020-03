AyurvedA is based on ancient writings that rely on a “natural” and holistic approach to physical and mental health. © Shutterstock.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than one lakh people and claimed nearly 3,500 lives around the world. As India sees increasing number of positive cases, people here are trying all sorts of suggested preventive measures to protect themselves against the virus.

While the scientists around the world are desperately trying to find cure for the new coronavirus, several misconceptions and mythical cures about the deadly disease are doing the rounds on the internet.

Strengthening the immune system is the key to fighting the deadly coronavirus, according to Ayurveda experts who have suggested some medicinal herbs to boost your immunity. They say consuming medicinal herbs such as amla, giloy, shilajit, tulsi, shilajit, ashwagandha and neem can help strengthen your immune system.

They calim that eating a tablespoon of Chywanprash daily can enhance your immunity, which may help prevent the spread of the virus.

Eating a piece of fresh ginger or drinking ginger tea, mint tea, cinnamon tea, and fennel tea may also help, according to them.

Ayurvedic tips from Swami Ramdev Baba

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, is based on ancient writings that rely on a “natural” and holistic approach to physical and mental health.

Recently, yoga guru Swami Ramdev Baba also claimed that yoga and Ayurveda can help prevent coronavirus infection.

Ramdev Baba also emphasised the need to build a good immunity system to prevent diseases including coronavirus. He suggested that practising yoga poses such as Surya Namaskar, Pranayam and Kapal Bhati can helped boost one’s immunity against diseases.

The yoga guru also claimed that Ayurvedic herb giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) may help prevent coronavirus infection. He recommends people to boil giloy in water and add turmeric, pepper powder and tulsi leaves. Drinking this mixture can help stay away from coronavirus.

Given the severity of the disease, the question is if Ayurveda can help actually fight against the virus. So far, no evidence has proved it.

A Few Other Myths And Misconceptions About Coronavirus

The WHO recently compiled and dispelled a list of mythical cures. Below are four such myths about coronavirus prevention –

Myth: Using A Neti Pot Will Help

WHO: There is no evidence that supports rinsing your nose with saline regularly can protect people from the coronavirus.

Myth: Antibiotics Are Effective

WHO: Antibiotics work in bacterial infections and coronavirus is a viral outbreak

Myth: Hand Dryers Will Kill The Virus

WHO: This is not true. Instead wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Myth: Eating Garlic Will Prevent Infection

WHO: Garlic is good for your health but it may not help bring down your risk of the coronavirus.

With inputs from IANS