According to latest reports, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stand at 166 (excluding those who have been cured, discharged or migrated)). Maharashtra is the worst hit state with 44 cases and kerala comes a close second with 24 positive patients(3 are cured, discharged or migrated). Karnataka and Delhi report 14 and 11 cases (2 have been cured, discharged or migrated) respectively. Uttar Pradesh has 16 (5 are cured, discharged or migrated) and Haryana 17 of which 14 are foreigners. Elsewhere in the country number of infected people in different states are below 10 as of now. In Rajasthan, so far 3 out of 5 cases are cured, discharged or migrated. However, the numbers may be increasing even as you are reading this story. So far, there have been 3 deaths related to this disease. This comes in the wake of a near-virtual lockdown across the country. States are banning public gatherings, closing down schools and colleges. Exams are being postponed and authorities in many areas have imposed section 144, which bans the gathering of 4 people and more in one place. Incoming passengers from many countries are now banned from entering India.

India’s fight against the coronavirus

The Indian scenario is not much different from what is happening elsewhere in the world. Most areas in the country are in a near-lockdown situation. Social distancing is the norm of the day and there is an increase in the vigil in airports and transit points. In Noida, the police invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This bans mass gatherings of more than 4 people at any one place. This will be in effect till April 5 as of now. All offices are closed in Gurgaon and monuments and tourist attractions are shutting gates as a precaution. The Indian Railways has also canceled around 84 till March 31.

No evidence of community spread yet

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that there is no evidence of any community spread in the country yet. This comes after they tested random samples of patients with acute respiratory disease in hospitals. In a statement, the ICMR said that ‘India will know when community transmission of coronavirus starts’.

The global coronavirus scenario

The Indian government is going all out to contain the spread of the disease, which has claimed more than 8,810 victims till now. There are today more than 2 lakh people who have got the infection worldwide. Italy has announced 500 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, and, in the US, there have been widespread sweeping new action against the pandemic. The good news is that China has, for the first time, said that there are no fresh cases today.