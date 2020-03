Coronavirus can spread through droplets released from the nose or mouth during coughing or sneezing.

With the coronavirus cases suddenly climbing up in India, people are getting very concerned about their health. They have many questions about the COVID-19. How dangerous it is? What are its symptoms? How can we protect ourselves? How it is transmitted? And so on.

One of their main concerns is if COVID-19 can be transmitted from what they eat, or should they avoid eating from restaurants. This article will clear all your doubts.

No need to panic about food safety: Experts

It is now clear that coronavirus can spread through droplets released from the nose or mouth during coughing or sneezing. But researchers are still trying to find out the specifics of its transmission.

But some health experts say there is no need to panic about food safety. So far, there’s no evidence or reports of COVID-19 transmission through food.

One food safety extension specialist in the US explains that as the mode of infection is primarily respiratory, the chance of getting COVID-19 from food is extremely low. Even in the past, there has been no evidence of any respiratory viruses being transmitted through food, the official added.

Should be avoid any foods?

The experts say we don’t need to worry about avoiding any foods in particular, as there’s no case of transmission through food. However, what you need to worry is the risk of coronavirus transmission from person to person when shopping your grocery stuff.

If someone infected with COVID-19 comes into the grocery store, there is the possibility of you getting sick too.

If you’re avoiding visiting a restaurant due to fears of COVID-19 transmission, it’s not that necessary. Experts say that even If the coronavirus is present in your food, it will be destroyed with proper cooking.

The risk in restaurants is not from the food, but from the people who visit there. If an infected person visits the restaurant, he might deposit the virus on surfaces like tables, doors, and menus. You can reduce this risk with a hand washing and alcohol-based sanitizer regime.