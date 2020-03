Most senior citizens are not very comfortable with technology. In the current scenario, they need to depend on technology for everyday things like doctor consultations and shopping for essentials. @Shutterstock

India has reported the second death from the coronavirus outbreak that is assailing the world and changing the way people live and behave. The latest victim was a 68-year-old woman. The earlier victim was a 78-year-old man with underlying health conditions. Older people are more at risk from the novel coronavirus as has been seen in cases around the world. In China most of the deaths were reported among senior citizens. US too has seen more fatalities among the elderly.

In light of this, French President Emmanuel Macron advised citizens to avoid visiting retirement homes last week. Italy too has limited access to nursing homes in an effort to contain the spread of the disease among the elderly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people older than 80 with major illnesses have the greatest risk and should take extra precautions.

If you are an elderly person or if you have any older relatives and friends, you need to take special care and precautions. Here, we list a few things that will help you do just that.

Don’t panic, prepare

This is a new virus and experts have no data to fall back on. It can also be spread by asymptomatic people. So, it is best if you avoid meeting senior citizens if you have to meet people or go out for any reasons. This will keep your loved ones safe.

Abide by the rules

If your loved one stays at a facility that is restricting visitors, please abide by their rules. It is in everybody’s best interests. Some placed are barring people with flu-like symptoms while some are putting up requests asking people to refrain from visiting their loved ones till the crisis blows over.

Get senior citizens to know more about technology

Most senior citizens are not very comfortable with technology. But this is the time when they need to avoid going out and meeting people. In this scenario, they need to depend on technology for everyday things like doctor consultations and shopping for essentials. Help them learn how to do this. You can also teach them about social media so that they are able to keep themselves engaged.

Rethink your care plans

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US ‘more than 1 million people live in nursing homes, and more than 800,000 people are in residential care community homes. In India too, there are many people living in old-age homes and nursing facilities. Most of these places have tight living quarters, which may make containment difficult in case of a coronavirus outbreak there. You may want to get your loved one home if he or she is in good health. But you have to be sure about this as taking care of an elderly relative will entail a lot of planning and adjustments.