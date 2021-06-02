As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, taking cognizance of the infection and its dynamics, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, V.K. Paul has warned that the virus is changing its behaviour which can lead to more cases of coronavirus infections among children. Also Read - 3rd COVID-19 Wave May Hit UK Soon: Experts Warn As Country Reports 3,383 New Coronavirus Cases

Covid-19 Infection May Increase In Children As Virus Changing Behaviour

The warning comes as India prepares to face the third wave of coronavirus, which according to the experts will affect the kids more than any other age groups. The announcement has suddenly raised a serious alarm as the paediatric population had no Covid-19 infections four-five months before. Also Read - Don't Let Your Guard Down, Brace For 3rd COVID-19 Wave, Says Uddhav Thackeray As Cases In Maharashtra Hit 2-Month Low

Addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 in Delhi, VK Paul said a National Expert Group (NEG) has been formed to review the infection in children and approach the pandemic in a renewed way to strengthen the nation’s preparedness. “While we have been systematically reviewing scientific developments in this area, the National Expert Group has been formed to take an updated view of the situation.” Also Read - Which COVID-19 Mutants Are Coming Next? These New Protocols May Help To Spot Coronavirus Mutants

“There Will Be No Deficiency In The Care And Infrastructure”

The group has also considered available data, clinical profile, the country’s experience, disease dynamics, nature of the virus and the pandemic and has come up with guidelines, which will be publicly released soon, he said.

Noting that paediatric Covid-19 is gaining attention, Paul assured that there will be no deficiency in the care and infrastructure required for children who may get infected.

Covid-19 In Children Is Often Asymptomatic

VK Paul also said that Covid-19 in children is often asymptomatic and rarely requires hospitalisation, he, however, said that changes in epidemiological dynamics or viral behaviour can change the situation and increase the prevalence of infection.

“The virus may change its behaviour in the paediatric population. The impact of Covid-19 may increase in children. The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We’re pushing preparedness.

“No undue burden has been placed on paediatric care infrastructure so far. However, it is possible that 2 per cent to 3 per cent of children who get infected may need hospitalisation,” he said.

Two Forms of Coronavirus In Children

Paul said that Covid-19 in children may take two forms. In one form, symptoms like infection, cough, fever and pneumonia may occur, followed in some cases by hospitalisation.

In the second case, he said, after 2-6 weeks of getting Covid-19, which may mostly be asymptomatic, a small proportion of children may show symptoms like fever, body rash, and inflammation of eyes or conjunctivitis, breathing troubles, diarrhoea, vomiting and so on.

“It may not remain restricted like pneumonia affecting lungs. It spreads to various parts of the body. This is called Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. This is a post-Covid-19 symptom.”

Can An RT-PCR Test Detect Coronavirus Infection?

At this time, Paul said, the virus will not be found in the body and the RT-PCR test will also come negative. “But an antibody test will show that the child had been infected by Covid.”

Guidelines are being formulated to treat this unique disease found in some children, which presents itself as an emergency situation, said Paul, adding “though treatment is not difficult, it has to be timely”. He further said that a vaccine trial for children is going on.