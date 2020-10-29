Russia became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a novel coronavirus vaccine when its health ministry registered Sputnik V on August 11. Sputnik V is an adenovirus-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center in coordination with the Russian defence ministry. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has also submitted applications to the WHO for accelerated registration and prequalification of the Sputnik V according to an official statement released by the Russian embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile reports have surfaced that some volunteers of Sputnik V trials have developed coronavirus infections.