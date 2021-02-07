The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has said that it will release the upgraded version of CoWIN app which is currently supervising the ongoing massive vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the country. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,802,591 while death toll reaches 1,54,823

Health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, while reviewing the status and progress of Covid vaccination with health secretaries of states and Union Territories (UT)s stated that CoWIN 2.0 version will also be released soon.

CoWIN App – What Is It?

The center is currently inoculating nearly three crore healthcare and other frontline workers. The app, being used by officials, currently contains data of millions of such healthcare and frontline workers who are being administered the vaccine first.

The CoWIN helps in identifying target groups, keeping a track of those to be administered the doses, and preventing malpractices.

How Does The CoWIN App Works?

The application has four modules – user administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status update.

The app provides three options for registration to the beneficiaries – self-registration, individual registration (an official would help by uploading data), and bulk upload.

The Registration Process

An individual could self-register on the app with a valid photo ID, which can be one of the following: Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, passport, pension document, MNREGA job card, passbook issued by bank or post office, pension document, voter ID, service identity card issued by central or state government or public sector undertaking or public limited companies, or official identity cards issued by MPs, MLAs, or MLCs.

After the registration is complete, details about where and when they will receive the shot will be sent to the person.

CoWIN App Is Not Yet Available For Public Use

However, the CoWIN app is not yet available for public use and cannot be downloaded from app stores. The Union government has also warned against fake apps by the similar names available on app stores and has asked people not to download on the register on such fraudulent platforms.

On the vaccination front, the Union Health Ministry asked state health secretaries to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase them. Bhushan advised them to ensure 100 per cent saturation of people who have already been registered on CoWIN.

The Covid immunization program which started three weeks ago has inoculated more than five Million of the population with the first dose of vaccines. The vaccination was started on January 16 wherein 56,36,868 people have been vaccinated, as per the latest data shared by the government.