The novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV has reportedly killed over 360 people in China – the country’s health authorities said Monday. There have been more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus in mainland China alone, as of Sunday evening. Till now, more than 175 cases have been reported outside of China, with one death in the Philippines.

The outbreak has also spread to more than 25 countries and territories worldwide. On Sunday. Germany confirmed its 10th case. New cases were also reported in South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macao and Hong Kong. WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

Steps taken up in India

Evacuation of Indians who were stranded in China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus epidemic, was completed on Sunday. Around 650 people were brought back in two phases from Wuhan. The government also evacuated seven Maldivians along with 323 Indians from China. A day earlier, Air India Boeing 747 had brought back 324 Indians from the region.

However, six Indians had to be left behind due to lack of medical clearance certificate. They are down with fever and other flu-like symptoms – official sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has temporarily banned the e-visa entry of Chinese and other foreign nationals into India in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

The Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted, “Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China.”

The US, Australia and many other countries have also evacuated their citizens and already banned the arrival of foreigners from China.

Measures taken up in China

Several Chinese cities, including Wuhan, are under lockdown and quarantine. China has set up an emergency 1,000-bed hospital, specifically to battle the Wuhan coronavirus. The Huoshenshan Hospital will admit patients from Monday. The country is also building a second emergency hospital, 25 miles away from Huoshenshan Hospital, called Leishenshan hospital.

Chinese mobile operators and technology firms are using big data to help track and prevent pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus. The country’s telecom giant China Unicom has set up a group-wide team of more than 100 big data technicians and experts to provide data analysis and intelligent applications to the government using algorithm models, according to an agency report.

Meanwhile, hundreds of hospital workers in Hong Kong have gone on strike, demanding the border with mainland China be completely closed to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading. Hong Kong has already suspended cross-border rail and ferry services.

The Wuhan coronavirus death toll in mainland China has overtaken 2003 SARS outbreak, which infected 5,327 people in mainland China, with 349 deaths.