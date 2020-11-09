United States President-Elect Joe Biden would announce his own 12-person coronavirus taskforce on Monday that will be led by three co-chairs including former surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy.

Murthy had served as the US’ top doctor for four years under the Barack Obama administration in 2015, before he was dismissed from his post by Donald Trump in 2017. He was the 19th surgeon general and the first Indian-American to hold the position.