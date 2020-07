Goa will start treating Covid-19 patients in a critical condition with blood plasma therapy from next week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant said that the Health Department was in the process of creating a plasma storage facility at the existing blood bank. “We are procuring a plasmapheresis machine for treatment of patients with plasma voluntarily extracted from persons cured of Covid-19. The treatment will begin from next week,” Sawant told reporters here. The Chief Minister said that a special pathologist as well as a doctor specialising in transfusion would also be appointed on a contract basis to facilitate the treatment. (IANS)