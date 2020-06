The first case of coronavirus has come to light at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A pharmacist in the varsity has been found to be Covid-19 positive after he was tested for the infection.

The JNU administration has asked all those who came in contact with the pharmacist to be vigilant and get themselves tested immediately if any symptoms appear.

Delhi government officials informed the pharmacist about the test result which came positive. The pharmacist is in home isolation at his residence in the JNU campus. (IANS)