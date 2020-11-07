Another study adds to the growing body of evidence that delirium, a state of acute mental confusion, accompanied by a fever could be an early symptom of Covid-19.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Immunotherapy, highlights the fact that, together with the loss of the senses of taste and smell and headaches that occur in the days prior to the manifestation of coughing and breathing difficulties, some patients also develop delirium. (IANS)