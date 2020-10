Leading pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech will use Kansas-based ViroVax’s adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost the immune response to its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The inactivated virus is formulated with ViroVax’s adjuvant to produce the vaccine candidate, under a licensing agreement.

Currently, Bharat Biotech is conducting Phase II clinical trials with Covaxin, approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).(IANS)