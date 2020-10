India has exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by the WHO for comprehensive surveillance of suspected COVID-19 cases by nearly six times, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

“WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19″ has advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/million population for comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases,” the MoHFW’s tweet read.

“India has exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHOby nearly 6 times. Several States/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average,” it added.