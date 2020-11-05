Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital is reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few days. He called it a “third wave” of the Covid-19 outbreak. Kejriwal said it while speaking to media persons at Hiranki village, where he visited to check the effectiveness of the bio-decomposing process of converting stubble into manure.

Kejriwal urged the public not to panic and assured that he is closely monitoring the situation. He is also holding a meeting to review Covid-19 management on Thursday.

Delhi reported 6,725 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after which the total tally crossed 400,000.