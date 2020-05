A Congress legislator from Gujarat’s Jamalpur Khadia was found positive for the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday. After the detection, Imran Khedawala, was rushed to the SVP hospital and admitted.

As per a news agency repot, he had met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Tuesday afternoon regarding the outbreak. He had also interacted with the media thereafter.

Meanwhile, nine new containment zones were announced in the national capital on Tuesday, taking the tally of Covid-19 red zones in the city to 56.

Containment zones, also known as red zones, are the areas sealed by the district administration following the surfacing of at least three coronavirus cases from the localities. Till Monday, there were 47 red zones across the city.

The nine new containment zones include two each in South, South-East and Central districts, and one each in South West, North and North-East Delhi, according to the list shared by the Delhi government. – IANS