nderlining the importance of adequate testing for Covid-19, World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Tuesday said that India’s testing rate is low, compared to other countries which have done well in combating the pandemic.

“India, as a whole, has a low testing rate compared to some of the countries which have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and even the US,” she said while speaking on ‘The vaccine race, balancing since and urgency’ organised by the Telangana government.

She said the WHO had been repeatedly emphasising that testing is extremely important. “Unless we do testing adequately, we don’t know where the virus is. If you are not testing, you are fighting a fire blindfolded. We have to test, test and test.” (IANS)