The Public Health Agency of Canada has urged citizens of the country to wear face masks that are made of three layers, including a filter, amid an ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Tuesday’s press conference in Ottawa, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that masks with a filter will help trap small infectious particles and further protect against Covid-19 as the degree of protection varies based on the construction, materials, and particularly the fit of non-medical masks. (IANS)