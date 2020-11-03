The government has planned to start the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine first to the healthcare workers followed by other groups to be added “sequentially”.

The distribution drive would take place over a year. For this, the states and union territories would form a three-tier system as per the Centre’s directions.

“In all likelihood, the Covid-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially, starting from healthcare workers (HCWs). Therefore, it is important to create strong advisory and coordination mechanism at state and district-level to guide the process of Covid-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine healthcare services, including immunisation,” the directions forwarded by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to chief secretaries of states and UTs read. (IANS)