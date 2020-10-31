Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has said that it was not likely for a Covid-19 vaccine to be available in the US until next year, the media reported.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a virtual session with the editor-in-chief of the JAMA medical journal, The Hill news website reported.

Fauci said that even though companies “would have enough data for the independent safety monitoring board to recommend applying for emergency authorization” by December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might not grant that authorization early next year. (IANS)