Chinese researchers have developed a new low-cost diagnostic test for Covid-19 which quickly delivers accurate results without the need for sophisticated equipment.

“In this study, we developed an isothermal, CRISPR-based diagnostic for Covid-19 with near single-copy sensitivity,” the study authors from Xuzhou Medical University in China, wrote in a paper published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

“We demonstrated a CRISPR-based assay for Covid-19 that offered shorter turn-around time and great diagnostic value, even in under-resourced settings without the need for thermal cyclers,” they added. (IANS)