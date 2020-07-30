he Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), here on Wednesday, issued guidelines for the ‘Unlock 3.0’, which will come into effect from August 1.

According to the guidelines, restrictions on movement of individuals during night have been scrapped, and yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to open from August 5.

International air travel has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner. In areas outside the containment zones, all activities will be permitted except for education institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, bars, auditorium and assembly halls.

Metros and large congregations continue to be prohibited. (IANS)