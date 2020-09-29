More than 3,000 people in Moscow have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, as part of the Sputnik V trials in Moscow.Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11. More than 60,000 people have applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow.

“More than 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. None of them have problems. People feel good,” Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, told Rossiya 1 TV channel on Sunday. He added, “I myself went through this vaccination procedure and you see — nothing happened to me, although several months have already passed”. (IANS)