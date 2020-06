Amid increasing infections and fatalities over COVID-19 pandemic, after partial removal of lockdown, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that wearing face masks in public areas will become mandatory from next week.

“From July 5, wearing masks in all public areas will be compulsory for two weeks,” Rouhani said on Sunday at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported.

If necessary, the new decision will remain in force for the next month, he was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.