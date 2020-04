Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 121 persons – including babies aged five days, seven months, one year (two) and two years – testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state’s total tally beyond 2,000 to 2,058 and the death of one more person, taking the toll to 25.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department also said that 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state.

With this, the total number patients discharged goes up to 1,128. (IANS)