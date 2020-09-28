Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday reiterated the the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to increase the expenditure on public health to 2.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

“The Union Government is committed to increasing the public healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP from the existing 1.15 per cent to 2.5 per cent by 2025,” he said in the third episode of ‘Sunday Samvaad’, a weekly interaction he has been holding with his social media followers every Sunday for the last three weeks. (IANS)