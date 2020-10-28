The Russian Direct Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has submitted applications to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for accelerated registration and prequalification of Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine against the coronavirus.

Russia has become one of the first countries to apply to WHO for prequalification of its vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection. The Prequalification of Medicines Programme is a United Nations programme managed by WHO and the only global medicines quality assurance programme. (IANS)