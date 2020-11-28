Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Saturday it will resume trials in India once the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants it permission.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII said in a tweet, “As I’d mentioned earlier, we should not jump to conclusions until the trials are fully concluded. The recent chain of events are a clear example why we should not bias the process and should respect the process till the end. Good news, @UniofOxford.”

This comes after AstraZeneca announced that it has resumed trials in UK. On the India trials, SII said, “Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials.”

Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford Coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so. (IANS)