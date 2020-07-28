At a time when hospitals are facing a paucity of ventilators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a city-based hospital will embark on three-month-long clinical trials to test a non-invasive indigenous ventilator developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), an official said on Monday.

“Starting from Tuesday, we will start Phase III clinical trials on SwasthVayu, the non-invasive indigenous ventilator, which may last up to three months,” the official, Satyanarayana told IANS.

SwasthVayu was created in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a call to innovators and scientists to develop products to ramp up healthcare systems to tackle the Covid pandemic. (IANS)