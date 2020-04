A 51-year-old Covid-19 patient from Kalaburagi has succumbed to the virus, registering Karnataka’s 20th such death, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

At least 64 staffers, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

According to the hospital – a non-Covid establishment, some family members of the staffers have also reported positive, although the total list of relatives was not available with the hospital administration. (IANS)