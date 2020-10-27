Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home treatment.

“After two PCR tests from today I’m positive with Covid-19. I generally have a general malaise, at the moment at the discretion of doctors I’m staying on home treatment,” Borisov said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“All contacts with me are submitted to the RZI (Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate). I’m sure that we will manage it together,” the 61-year-old leader added.