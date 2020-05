The Centre has launched online data pool of human resource, comprising details of doctors, other healthcare professionals and auxiliary help, to fight Covid-19.

The information has been uploaded on a dashboard and is regularly updated.

MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda in a letter to states and Union Territories said, a dashboard master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers had been made operational. It contains data on state-wise and district-wise availability of human resources, along with contact details of the nodal officers.

This database can also be used for services of volunteers for enforcing social distancing at banks, ration shops, mandis and for providing help to elderly, Divyang and orphanages. This will also help states and UTs to move human resources from one location to the other for their use.

The platform also provides anytime onsite delivery of training material modules through any device. IANS