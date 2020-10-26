While a few coronavirus vaccine candidates are expected to hit the market by end of this year, logistics experts have warned that nearly 3 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people may not get the vaccine due to storage issues.

The most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But vast parts of the world lack the refrigeration to administer an effective vaccination program. This includes most of Central Asia, much of India and southeast Asia, Latin America except for the largest countries, and all but a tiny corner of Africa.

Currently, 42 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in clinical trials and another 151 are in pre-clinical evaluation, according to WHO.