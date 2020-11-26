Sinopharm’s general manager Shi Shengyi announced on Wednesday that the company has applied with China’s regulators to market its Covid-19 vaccine, state media reported.

China’s leading vaccine producer, which is carrying out clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate abroad, said it had already collected data from host countries such as UAE and results are expected to be good.

Earlier, Sinopharm had said that it had submitted data of the vaccine’s phase-3 clinical trials to China’s State Food and Drug Administration and was in the process of giving more detailed data.