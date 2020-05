With about 1,500 new beds at the GTB hospital soon, Delhi will have a total of 5,500 beds at government hospitals available for coronavirus treatment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said currently, there are 2,500 vacant beds in government hospitals, out of about 4,000 beds.

He said that around 2,000 new beds have been added in 117 private hospitals from Monday. (IANS)