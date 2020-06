Turkey started to impose fines of up to 900 liras (US $131) on those who don’t wear face masks in public places as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The measure came after a slight increase in new cases, covering outdoor spaces as well as shops and restaurants in 81 provinces of Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Turkey confirmed 1,212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 188,897, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Monday. (IANS)