Gujarat reported another 1,081 Covid cases on Saturday, the highest daily spike so far, taking its tally to 54,712, while the toll rose to 2,305 with 22 more deaths.

Gujarat has recorded 22,069 cases in July so far, with an daily average of over 880 cases, though in this week, the number of cases has been in four figures. With 276, Surat, the new corona hotspot, accounted for over one-fourth of the new cases, while Ahmedabad reported 180 cases and Vadodara was at the third spot with 94. (IANS)