Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has started manufacturing a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and it plans to manufacture two-three million doses of vaccine by end-August.

The Oxford vaccine is being developed in collaboration with British biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has signed an agreement with SII for 1 billion doses of the vaccine. Under the deal, SII will extensively manufacture the Oxford vaccine for India and Gavi countries.

The company hopes to manufacture two-three million doses of the vaccine by the end of August, reported a leading national daily quoting Suresh Jadhav, Executive Director of SII.